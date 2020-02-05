Ariel Miramontes lets herself be loved by her pretty girlfriend

Share it:

Ariel Miramontes, who plays Albertano, poses in some photographs that she places on her Instagram account next to her supposed pretty girlfriend, who is originally from Sinaloa.

Ariel Miramontes would be in a romantic relationship with Belinda Urías, who is originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, and is the sister of television host Cynthia Urías.

In the images it can be seen that Ariel Miramontes poses next to Belinda, and in a shot until a kiss she gives her.

I love you, "Belinda writes in another Instagram image, while Cyntia says:" I love them. "Raquel Bigorra also conducts them to see that they look very handsome.

Belinda Urías, like her sister Cynthia, is a Televisa host and has been seen working on programs such as Bandamax, Hoy and Tell Me Now.

We were in a pachanga but we had to leave to do homework with our creatures. I love you, ”Ariel writes to Belinda on Instagram.

The question remains as to whether Belinda and Ariel Miramontes would really have a romantic relationship or if it is a love game between Belinda and Albertano, the famous character of Ariel.

It is known that Belinda married José Smeke in Acapulco Guerrero in 2015 and the group Los valedores de la SIerra enlivened his big party.







