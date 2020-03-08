Ariel Miramontes and the sad story behind her children

Share it:

Ariel Miramontes, an interpreter of the character Albertano, who has a presence on Mexican television and also in the theater, is rarely used to talk about his private life, but he is known to be the father of three children.

Ariel Miramontes is a man who lives dedicated to his career as an actor, but also to his role as the father of a family of three children who are his adoration and motivation in life.

Ariel Miramontes sometimes shares images on her social networks with her three children, but the story behind them is a sad thing.

According to information published on TVNotas, the comedian had problems with Elizabeth, her ex-partner and mother of two of her children; she abandoned him because she had no maternal instinct.

According to information that the magazine gave, in November 2018 Miramontes sued the mother of her children to take away the protested homeland and has won it.

Elizabeth never wanted to make a couple's life next to Ariel and preferred to move to Acapulco, where she works in a nightclub and leads a single life.

Doña Judith, Ariel's mother, is the one who helps him take care of them and move them forward and she is his mother figure, TVNotas has also pointed out, according to information provided by a person close to the famous comedian.

In July 2019, Ariel Miramontes won the lawsuit against the mother of her children, since she had all the evidence in her favor to benefit, the aforementioned magazine also announced.

And about the actor's third son, he has not made public who his mother is; It is said about her that she had it with a friend and also that she adopted it.

Ariel Miramontes is a happy single dad and always enjoys the company of his children, for whom he fights to become good men.