Ariana Grande has a Christmas present for all her fans: New album by surprise!

Ariana Grande has given us the best surprise in the world and has launched a new album totally unexpectedly. This is a good Christmas gift! Although we have to say that it is not exactly how you think. Before you start screaming in excitement, you must know that no, it does not contain new songs. This is his first live album and you can find some of the 'temazos' he sang on his tour'Sweetener World Tour '.

As Ariana has said, the last 'tour' has been one of the most complicated of her life. "I have committed to do this tour during a moment of my life in which I still have a lot to process … so sometimes I cry!", The singer explained after releasing a tear at one of her concerts. The tour ended some days in California and the singer wanted to close this stage in style with this album called 'K bye for now (swt live)'. It is already available on digital platforms and contains hits such as '7 Rings', 'Love Me Harder', 'Dangerous Woman', 'Thank u, Next', or 'Break Free'.

Ariana Grande releases new album of live songs recorded during her last tour

It also includes songs in collaboration with other artists. We refer to 'Side to Side' and 'The Light Is Coming', with Nicky Minaj, but you can also listen to 'Break Your Heart Right Back', with Childish Gambino, and 'Right There', with Big Sean.

The interpreter had already dropped something that would release a new album on her social networks. “I have on my computer a lot of fragments of my live voice from the 'tour' thanks to Johnny and Toby. I will start to spend them and choose my favorite moments during the flight. Just in case one day you want a record ”, counted in mid-October on Twitter.

Well, it has been!