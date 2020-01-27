Ariana Grande confirms reconciliation with her father in the Grammy

Share it:

Los Angeles California.- For the "arianators" it is very common to see Ariana Grande in different red carpets in the company of her mother Joan Grande. In the recent installment of the 2020 Grammy Awards (awards granted by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences), the pop singer was not only accompanied by her progenitor, but also by her father Edward Butera.

In 2003, Ariana Grande's parents divorced, which led to a distancing and tense relationship with her father Edward Butera. In an interview with Seventeen magazine in 2014, the American singer said that divorce was one of the "heaviest things" she had to deal with.

For Ariana Grande to trust her father again, it is something that took a long time. "What made me get there was to embrace the fact that I am done in the middle of my dad, and that a lot of my features come from him," he said in that interview.

A lot of me comes from my father, and for a long time, I didn't like that about myself, I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with someone and still love him.

Well they say that time is the best healer of every wound; Little by little Edward Butera and his daughter Ariana Grande have improved their relationship. A proof of this was to see them together on the red carpet of the 2020 Grammy Awards. In social networks the young singer expressed, "my heart", along with a photograph with her parents.

Another proof that the father and daughter relationship has improved is a gesture that Ariana had in her performance on stage at the awards of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. The interpreter changed the lyrics of her single "Thank U, Next" so as not to bother her father, since one of the original verses alluded directly to the unimportant role he had played in his life since his teens: "one day I will travel the way to the altar of my mother's arm and I will be thanking my father, because she got stronger because of all her drama. "

In his Grammy show, he replaced that last sentence with:

And I will be thanking my father because he is wonderful.

In recent concerts his daughter Edward Butera has been present. In the live album "K Bye For Now (SWT Live)" that Ariana Grande released at the end of December 2019, when she sings "Thank U, Next" she asks all the "arianators" a loud applause to her father and mother who were among the public.