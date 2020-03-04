General News

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster broke up after 9 months together but no broken hearts

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
New break up alert! Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster yes. I am left and apparently they would have done it a month ago. Let's face it, of all the ex of Ariana Grandeperhaps he is the least known and not much has been said about their relationship. The reason? The story between Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster has never been made official. If you see the Instagram profile of Ariana Grande there is not a single photo with the Social House singer and we know that in 2020, if you do not post at least one photo with him / her, it is probably nothing too serious. And indeed, a source close to the couple would have confirmed the thing in Hollywood life. So let's try to understand what happened between the singer of Thank U Next Ariana Grandis and Mikey Foster.

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster broke up, the story of their relationship

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster they have been friends for a long time. He was a co-producer of hits like Thank u next is 7 rings and his band, Social House, was the opening group during the last concerts of the Ariana Grande tour. Together they also sang the hit boyfriend and precisely during the shooting of the video clip last August that the spark would have gone off. Or maybe even earlier, since fans had noticed some chemistry between Mikey Foster and Ariana Grande and rumors had started about a possible story between the two. This was confirmed by the fact that for the 26th birthday of Ariana GrandeMikey Foster posted a photo of the singer of God is a woman, accompanied by the words "You are one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year brings you the joy you deserve. I love you. Happy birthday".

The definitive confirmation that among the star of 7 rings Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster there was something more than an artistic collaboration, it had come when in September they had been spotted exiting a local hand in hand. But apparently there would never be anything serious between the ex of Pete Davidson Ariana Grande and the singer, and to confirm it, would be a close friend to both who in Hollywood Life said:

Ariana and Mikey had an adventure that was fun but would never have led to anything serious. Ariana really liked Mikey but she was never in love. They were simply enjoying the chemistry between them to see if it could become something more. In the end, it didn't happen what they thought would happen and that's fine with them. No drama to worry about. There are no broken hearts.

For the record, Ariana Grande was seen in romantic attitudes with a mysterious man in a bar in California last February. Which would suggest that the Relationship between Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster it would already be over for a month. Paraphrasing: Thank u Mikey, next.

