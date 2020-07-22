Aria: the anime historian based on Kozue Amano's manga returns to the cinema with a new film

Share it:

Air, the anime historian of the first half of the 2000s made up of three seasons and taken from the paper work of Kozue Amano, will be back soon among us with a new feature film, entitled Aria: The Twilight and out in Japanese cinemas in 2021. At the top of the article you can take a look at the first official trailer.

For those of you who are not familiar with the original work, remember that the series is set in the year 2301 on the planet Mars, renamed "Water" after the melting of the ice. Acqua is therefore a planet inhabited by humans where Akari Mizunashi, a recently moved young terrestrial, is committed to learning the profession of Undine, the gondoliers who are the tourist guide in the city of Neo Venice.

Junichi Sato, former director of the first three seasons, returns once again to work on the anime, also as a screenwriter. J.C. Staff will produce the series while Yoko Ito (Amanchu !, Skate-Leading Stars) will take care of the character design. Choro Club is Takeshi Senoo they will take care of the music once again. Currently the generic has been marked spring 2021 as a possible exit period.

And what do you think of it? You are interested? Let us know with a comment!