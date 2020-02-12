Ari Borovoy and his strong revelation after the fight with OV7

Share it:

OV7 will celebrate its 30-year career with a tour where the full lineup will be: Lidia Ávila, Óscar Schwebel, Mariana Ochoa, Erika Zaba, Kalimba, M'Balia and Ari Borovoy, with whom last November the other members of the group had a strong conflict that became media. And as they said "even in the best families."

After reaching a good agreement that benefits each of them, OV7 will carry out a tour of our country to celebrate its three decades in the musical world. In a press conference they offered yesterday at the National Auditorium of Mexico City, Ari Borovoy confessed to having had health problems in the face of the lawsuit with his friends.

"I decided to be part of this tour to enjoy it, being a judge and part was complicated in recent years, even in terms of my health, I have had several anxiety issues and a celebration, my doctor told me, we must celebrate "said Ari Borovoy.

Then out of this when they bring the option to do it outside of BOBO, it seemed to me that I would be able to enjoy it just like them.

"Having the same responsibilities, neither more nor less and on the other hand I continue with my things and with my family, I do not know how many people in this room have gone to a psychologist, but this began for a couple of years, Oscar is witness that several times I had paramedics in the dressing room checking me out. "







