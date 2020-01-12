Ari Borovoy and his brother get provisional suspension, fear being apprehended

Share it:

The producer and singer Ari Borovoy He filed a petition for amparo with which he seeks the protection of justice against any possible arrest warrant that could have been issued against him.

Jorge Antonio Medina Gaona, Eleventh District Judge in Mexico City's Criminal Amparo District, provisionally suspended any possible arrest warrant against the interpreter and his brother Jack.

He imposed the payment of a guarantee of 88 thousand pesos but they managed to challenge the amount, with which the First Criminal Collegiate Court reduced their payment to 30 thousand pesos each.

According to the Reforma news site, the brothers Borovoy They stated in their lawsuit that on December 4 their neighbors informed them that “at noon a group of police elements was formed asking about the impetrants pretending to execute a capture mandate against them”.

Two days later they presented the amparo, requiring in principle that the federal authorities and those of the common law inform whether or not there is an arrest warrant.

Today the Borovoy brothers will know if they are required by justice

On Wednesday the judge planned to hold the hearing in which it would be determined whether or not the definitive suspension is granted.

According to Reforma, "if this hearing was not postponed at the last minute, it is likely that this Thursday the Borovoy brothers will finally find out whether or not they are wanted by justice."

What crime do they face?

According to Who, composer José Ramón García claimed the Borovoy and Bobo Producciones, the payment of royalties from 0V7 songs during the 90’s Pop Tour shows.

There is no arrest warrant against him

According to judicial and ministerial authorities, there is no arrest warrant against Ari Borovoy and his brother Jack.

This, after a Judge will deny the brothers a definitive suspension, since no arrest warrant has been issued against them.

The definitive suspension is a judicial protection that prevents the arrest of a defendant and when the crime requires preventive detention, but this is not the case of the singer.

The definitive suspension is denied… against the acts and the authorities that were specified in the first recital, by virtue of the reasoning set forth therein, ”says the agreement signed by Óscar Osorio Álvarez, secretary of the court.

With information on Who and Reform.

