Argo and retroactive whitewashing: “Why is Ben Affleck playing a Mexican?”

Tonight at 9:00 pm IRIS will air Argo, film with which Ben Affleck won his second career Oscar, in production, after the one in screenplay shared with Matt Damon for Will Hunting – Rebel genius. However, years later the 2012 film is raising some controversy about an obvious whitewashing.

The controversy all arise from the fact that the main character, Tony Mendez, is a Mexican and in the film he is played by Ben Affleck, an American from Boston. A choice that still makes someone turn up their noses, as demonstrated by the latest utterances of the actor Edward James Olmos: “Ben Affleck played Tony Mendez. He should never have played Tony Mendez. He said they wouldn’t have made the movie if it wasn’t him in the part, but I’m bitch. He directed it, he wrote it. It won Best Picture for the Academy, what are we talking about? Tony Mendez was a Mexican American, born and raised in El Paso, Texas. Now 99% of people don’t even know“the Miami Vice actor vented.

The question of whitewashing has been present in the world of cinema for some time: from Hollywood we have always seen films with white actors in the role of black characters or in any case of different ethnicities, often triggering a lot of controversy. In the eye of the storm this time Ben Affleck ended up for his Argo. A few weeks ago even Zoe Saldana apologized for playing Nina Simone and years ago the controversy had overwhelmed the last film by Cameron Crowe, Under the Hawaiian sky for the choice of an entirely Caucasian cast in the face of the Hawaiian origin of the characters .

What do you think? You would have preferred to see a real Mexican in Mendez’s shoes or think that Did Affleck’s choice make sense? To find out more, here you can find our review of Argo; let’s see together, instead, what are the best interpretations of Ben Affleck, who among other things will return as Batman in the Flash movie.