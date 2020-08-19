Argentine cumbia in the PSG dressing room: how Neymar, Mbappé and company became fans

Share it:

After the Paris saint germain won the French League Cup after the penalty shootout against Olympique Lyonnais, it came to light that the squad led by German Thomas Tuchel had an Argentinian stamp. The trio albiceleste formed by Ángel Di María, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes, with clear ancestry in the locker room, celebrated the victory with a fernet with coca armed inside the trophy they had just obtained.

But Argentine customs infected some South Americans, such as Neymar, and even European players who, for example, experience cumbia as a musical genre for the first time.

Those responsible for handling the speakers in the Parisian outfit's dressing rooms are Di María, Paredes, mainly, with the permission of Icardi (somewhat Europeanized). And the song that is so and even used in the form of a cabal is "Par-Tusa", a satire of Karol G and Nicki Minaj's that was one of the most sounded in 2020. Dipy, author and performer of this catchy Cumbia with some outbursts that were adopted by the stars of PSG, told in dialogue with Planeta 947 how the French imported it.

Intimacy in the psg festivities in the dressing room

“At the beginning of the year I spoke with Fideo Di María on Instagram, I don't know him. He sent me a video of Mbappé and Neymar hugging in the locker room listening to the song and he wrote to me ‘Tomá Dipy, get out of the way’. Last week he did the same (when they won the national cup) and wrote to me 'go buy me a hamburger outside the field and get it out of the corner'. This is how we talk to him. And yesterday he did the same ", confessed David Adrián Martínez.

Having already consummated the triumph in the semifinals of the Champions League against Leipzig, Neymar got off the PSG bus with a handheld speaker along with several colleagues with the song Par-Tusa at full volume and, in the chorus, everything exploded.

"I never asked Fideo because I try not to bother him, but from what you see the issue is cabal. That Neymar comes down singing it is already a lot. I'm still not realizing this "added the singer who is a Racing fan and released the hit last February just before the pandemic was declared. He shared a barbecue in San Juan and the grill man, who handled the music, played the song Tusa until he was tired. There The Dipy he lit up, took a pen and paper, and composed the reverted song.

Dipy is the singer who wrote the song "Par-Tusa" which is often played in the PSG dressing room.

The former vocalist of El Empuje begged to be paid for a private plane to see the Champions League final in Lisbon, he warned with laughter that he will charge them for the show and that he is capable of running naked down the Eiffel Tower and going to jail as long as indulge yourself.

“I am not an artist, I am a kid who was lucky. I never had anything, I'm not a millionaire and I live in a two-room apartment paying rent. For me all this is a lot, "he closed.

Next Sunday, August 23, Paris Saint Germain will play the final of the Champions League and El Dipy will be waiting for his song to sound once more.

