Argentina’s Next Gen stomps in Europe: the players who made the big leap in the last season

The new breed of Argentine players stomps in Europe

Argentina It has always been characterized by providing enormous talents to European football. The 2019-2020 season was no exception. During the last year of competitions, there were several Albiceleste players who left their mark in the leagues and in the club tournaments of the Old Continent, and who also positioned themselves as a new litter that is exciting for the future of the national team.

After his consecration with Sevilla in the Europa League, Lucas Ocampos is positioned as one of the referents of this “Next Gen” (Next Generation or next generation) of Argentine soccer. At 26, the player emerged from River seems to have found his best version in European football in the team led by Julen Lopetegui, to which he arrived in June 2019. To his dynamics and advances of fearing as a winger on the left, he has added constant arrival and goal. That made him one of the great figures of the team that qualified for the next Champions League for having finished in fourth place in the Spanish League.

This Friday could not finish the match against Inter due to injury that dragged from the semifinal against Manchester United. However, he had a lot of weight in the scaffolding of his team during the first half and again left his mark on the triumph of the Spanish team.

Lucas Ocampos is a figure in Sevilla (Ina Fassbender / Pool via REUTERS)

Although this time he has not been able to celebrate, Lautaro Martinez has made it clear in this Europa League that it is no longer a promise, but a reality. With his goals and his offensive power he has formed a lethal duo with the Belgian Romelu Lukaku and his great performances in the Inter de Milan have led him to be one step away from being hired by the Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi in the latest pass market. The internal crisis of the Catalan team itself, added to the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic, made the transfer stand by, but it is clear that the former Racing today is looked at by the eyes of the most powerful in Europe .

Lautaro Martínez stands out at Inter and is on Barcelona’s radar (Sascha Steinbach / Pool via REUTERS)

In a case similar to that of Ocampos, Leandro Paredes has found in PSG a level that positions him as one of the great stars of European football today. The midfielder brings balance to a team that has explosive players like Neymar or Kylian Mabppé and has managed to become one of the most valued by coach Tomas Tuchel. The former Boca, 26, is just two days away from playing the Champions League final against the mighty Bayern Munich. In that game it will also be Mauro Icardi who, already 27 years old and with a recognized career in the Old Continent, is also part of the Parisian cast and joins the group of Argentine footballers

Leandro Paredes brings balance to PSG’s midfield (REUTERS / Regis Duvignau)

Also in the last European season he has stood out Paulo Dybala that, although he could not make it past the knockout stages in the Champions League, he became champion of Seria A in Italy. The 26-year-old from Cordoba won the MVP award Calcio’s (best player) of the season and was once again key in a Vecchia Signora title.

Both Ocampos, Lautaro, Paredes and Dybala were part of the last calls that the coach made Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine national team and they are great bets for the renovation of an Albiceleste complex that is in the reassembly and reconstruction stage. Many of the expectations for the future are deposited in them and the Copa América de Argentina-Colombia 2021 appears as the closest horizon.

