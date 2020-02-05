Are Zendaya and Jacob Elordi together?

Share it:

Two of the protagonists of 'Euphoria' They just unleashed just that, euphoria, among the most fanatics of the series. We talked about Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, a couple who was already rumored could have more than just a friendship and whose new photos have made us more than increase the hype about. Both artists were seen spending a most relaxing day in New York, where they went to the famous bookstore, The strandThey drank matcha tea and made some fun selfies, giving rise to various talk, especially for a snapshot in which it seems that Jacob kisses Z in the face.

The most fans have fallen before these photos, and have not hesitated to share their enthusiasm on Twitter, where they have even commented that "Jacob Elordi and Zendaya have saved 2020".

Recall that already in September 2019 We were able to see the couple on the trip to Greece together, which gave rise to the first dating rumors, rumors that Jacob himself denied in an interview with GQ Australia, saying that Zendaya is "like my sister". Also, according to E !, Zendaya says that Jacob is his "best friend", which he confirmed when he gave the prize Rising Star at the American Arts Association Awards. And the truth is that, as much as we want to believe them, there is a photo that says otherwise, and this is where we can see them kissing which one in love in the street.

Of course, if Zendaya and Jacob are dating or it's not just the couple's business, but if we need anything, it's already seeing them together again on screen in the more than expected second season of 'Euphoria', of which little (or rather nothing) we know at the moment.