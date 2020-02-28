Are you sure it's bad that the Dragon Ball Super anime doesn't have a release date yet?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just yesterday we talked about the anime of Dragon Ball and the fact 34 years have passed since the release of the first episode aired in the distant 1986. And while we retraced its successes, we focused on the second season of Super.

A season of which nothing is known yet, but that fans are waiting with much apprehension, wondering day after day when he will return to the small screen to entertain us all. If on the one hand we understand this impatience and frenzy, and the desire to review the story of Goku and his companions moving from the page to the video, on the other we start to wonder if it is not a good thing that the second season still has not seen the light.

The reflection leads us to analyze two points in particular that motivate the fact that the wait, after all, can only benefit the possible and future new season of Dragon Ball Super.

The first reason is that while the main series is on hiatus, a non-canonical one is airing, Dragon Ball Heroes, with the main intent of promoting the video game of the same name. And even if we admit it is a series, after all, full of fan services and battles created ad hoc to attract an audience that has few pretensions, on the other side we have the introduction of a whole series of characters, but also of sparkling villains and above all alternative versions of some of the most loved heroes like Vegeta and Goku, who manage, after all, to make the anime pleasant. So we wonder if the guys working on the main series can't learn, draw and take advantage of what Heroes is showing.

The second point concerns the manga. Currently the paper series is in the middle of one of the sagas, according to most fans, more beautiful in recent times. A saga that is very reminiscent of those of Dragon Ball Z, with a return to the origins both in terms of the structure of the narrative arc, and the connections that the plot has with the past of Dragon Ball. Then, perhaps, it is better to let the arch of Moro end in the manga, so as to start work on the anime with a greater awareness and a clearer and broader vision of the evolution of events.

What do you think about it? Is this delay in the release of the Dragon Ball Super anime good or not?