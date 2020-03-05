Are you sure Eren is wrong? Let's analyze together the ending of The Attack of the Giants

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I start immediately by telling you that if you are not following the manga de The attack of the Giants and you don't want spoilers, then leave this article, otherwise I invite you to participate in the following analysis on the finale of this series that has been able to conquer many fans all over the world for its originality and that I am going to carry on.

Today while I was doing anything but reading manga or seeing anime, perhaps for fan art on Eren that I have as the background of the phone, a question arose spontaneously: but Eren is really wrong how does everyone seem to shout out loud?

It is since Hajime Isayama revealed the real intentions of our protagonist, that everyone started to label him as a monster and how the antagonist on duty. But is it really so? Are we sure of that? To summarize, before I expose the never reflection, I remind you that in the last chapters Eren, since the second part of the series began, after the jump in time, has finally revealed his real plan. He did it by exposing it directly to Ymir who, in the end, chose to give his power to the boy, rather than to Zeke.

Unlike his younger brother, the latter had the objective of make all the Eldian people sterile, so that it could no longer be reproduced with the consequent extinction of the descendants of Ymir and therefore also of the giants which, for him, are a real curse, a burden of which the world you have to free yourself. In contrast has this idea there is that of Eren who, taking on all the pain, abuse and slavery that his people had to suffer over the years, decided to safeguard the Eldians and kill all those who they are not descendants of Ymir and that driven by the thirst for power they could try, even at the end of the war, to subject the Eldians again, reopening a cycle of shameful history.

Having understood this, I now ask you the question again: but is Eren really wrong? Of course, the idea of ​​exterminating everyone without distinction is certainly not a noble gesture, but what can we expect? The boy is none other than the product of a rotten world and bad people who for their own benefit have done nothing but sow death and pain in a people whose only fault has been that of being different. Think about it, they have been victims of abuse for years, deprived of their freedom only because their blood was different, only because they bear the power that most feared and therefore wanted to control. So it's really so wrong that Eren wants to end this once and for all infinite loopby safeguarding its people, the same people who have been tortured and discriminated against? From my point of view Zeke's plan is far worse, because it would mean giving up, giving it to those who for years and years deprived you of anything. Of course, it can be seen as a glimmer of freedom, being able to choose how to die. But yet…

What do you think about it? Do you think Eren is really wrong? Is it a monster, or not? Did you prefer Zeke's plan or do you know how to give a third way forward that has not been addressed in the manga for now? Write it below in the comments and let's discuss it together.

The cover of volume 31 of The Attack of the Giants is on the net: it's terrifying