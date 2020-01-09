Are you still alive and even beg for alms? Joaquín Muñoz requests money for Christmas from Juan Gabriel

Despite the claim for moral damage against Juan Gabriel that Guillermo Pous, executor of the singer's material assets, filed Joaquín Muñoz Muñoz, this continues to ensure that the “Divo of Juarez”He is still alive and now asks for money to support him this Christmas.

The former manager of the late singer-songwriter shared an alleged recent photograph of Juan Gabriel driving a car, with which you wish a happy Christmas to your followers.

"Juan Gabriel and I, we wish you a merry Christmas and may the year 2020 have prosperity, health, money and love," he wrote Muñoz Muñoz in its publication.

Later, he shared another photograph of “Divo of Juarez"Asking for monetary help to make" our Alberto (Aguilera Valadez, interpreter's first name) happy this Christmas, "he wrote.

So, Joaquin Muñoz He shared a bank card number so that those who wish to “make happy” to Juan Gabriel they can do it, depositing money to an account that is in their name.

It should be noted that hours later, Muñoz Muñoz deleted his post.

