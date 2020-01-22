Are you pregnant and that's why they asked for marriage ?! Ex de Lupillo Rivera breaks the silence

Beautiful gift Mayeli Alonso received at Christmas, as her partner Jesus Mendoza handed her the engagement ring, however, on social networks they revealed the alleged reason why he asked her to marry him.

The ex-wife of Lupillo Rivera boasted to her more than 700 thousand Instagram followers her engagement ring, with a photograph in which she appears sleeping with her partner.

“Of the Best Christmas of My Life 🎄”, he wrote in the description of his publication.

Days later, the rumor circulated that the businesswoman would marry because she is pregnant, however, she immediately went out to deny it.

“Let's see, do you think it looks like I'm waiting for baby? No, not yet, hopefully in the future. I am not very easy to get pregnant, I have always had problems, but I hope in God and in the future I can have a baby again, ”Mayeli said in an interview with Telemundo.

It may interest you:

Fight! Diego di Marco criticizes Barbara de Regil: "It's more fake than fit"

Yadhira Carrillo did not bear Lety Calderón enjoy Christmas?