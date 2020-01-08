Are you going to TV Azteca? Brozo announces return of ‘El Mañanero’ in 2020

After the amazing goodbye of Morning person, Brush He came back with good news and assured that the news will be back on January 6, 2020

In your account Twitter, Victor Trujillo He thanked the public who has followed him during his 25-year career and took the opportunity to deliver the good news: his program will be back in less than a month.

To all the chamacada that accompanied us this 2019 of hard and mature, armored hugs and expansive kisses. Merry Christmas and a truly prosperous New Year, we wish you with the usual affection but with the due sarcasm. # ElMañaneroDiario It will be back on January 6. – brozo xmiswebs (@brozoxmiswebs) December 23, 2019

However, he did not give details of the return of Morning person, as in which television or radio station you will be back; but for several days there is a rumor that he could return to Aztec TV

This after Luis Garcia, sports commentator on the Ajusco television station, share a photo in which the Dark Clown He looks back.

A little less than a month ago, Brush announced that Morning person It would come to an end at station 105.3 FM, where it arrived on December 1, 2018, with the protest taken by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

I take this opportunity to inform you, my boys and girls that we, here in ‘ElMañanero‘, are in farewell week. Next Friday will be our last program in Outdoors and we wanted to communicate from today so as not to catch them with surprise or to think it was an emergency blow, a matter of viscera, a matter of conflict. No, no, there is no conflict, ”Trujillo mentioned in his“ Brozo ”character.

