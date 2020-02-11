Are those who play with mouse and keyboard in Call of Duty Modern Warfare disadvantaged?

Share it:

Some players of Call of Duty Modern Warfare they are protesting against Infinity Ward and Activision because of a problem, which seems to have now also been definitively demonstrated by a Reddit user, and which makes players with mouse and keyboard disadvantaged compared to those who use a cotroller.

In practice, using the classic configuration with mouse and keyboard, the effects of weapons such as the stun grenade are much more pronounced, and the player becomes a much easier target to hit than someone who uses a joypad instead, it presents much faster reaction and movement times, as you can see in the comparative video at the bottom of the news.

In fact, fans have been complaining about this problem for quite some time, but the developers have not intervened so far, and the situation has remained what you see in the video. So PC players begin to feel "neglected" compared to those who play on consoles, and the situation now seems seriously compromised.

What moves they will make Activision and Infinity Ward to stem the problem?

