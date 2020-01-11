Are they part of the MCU or not?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is incredible the ability that Disney is having to handle all its franchises and rights, carrying out a number of successful projects per year unmatched in the history of cinema. Among all, the most oiled machinery is that of Marvel, which continues to accumulate one success after another by creating an increasingly extensive and risky network of films.

The master of all that we call MCU is Keving Feige and belonging to him is not only synonymous with success, but also carries a seal of quality that can no longer be given to any project. Hence the problems that Disney is having to integrate the world of the X-Men since he bought Fox. Although many expected more information, the truth is that the company seems not to know what to do, for now, with the mutants.

20th Century Fox

A very different case is 'The new mutants'. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Alice Braga and Antonio Banderas, among others, the film will be released as part of Disney Marvel next April 17th. But it does after a long delay full of rumors. The movie was filmed in 2017 under Fox's protection and the little communication of Disney around her made her think that she was trying to vary the original version of its director, Josh Boone, or that some scenes were going to be shot again. It was also said that he was going to become a darker version to achieve the R rating. However, recently it was the same director who said that they were all rumors, and that his initial version will be respected.

The problem is where we put this movie inside Marvel Does it belong to the MCU? Will you create a parallel universe only for the X-Men? Honestly, it seems that this production that Marvel acquired already shot will be placed in no man's land, as an acquired commitment.

Disney

But it seems that not even Disney is very clear. On the official website of the company, prior to the events of the D-23 they came to announce a clip of the film as seen in the image: "a seriously electrifying new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe". That is, as a new addition to the MCU. Before fans believed it at all, the company had already corrected the phrase by erasing any allusion to Kevin Feige's territory. To see where it takes us, if it takes us somewhere, 'The new mutants' will have to go to its premiere on April 17.