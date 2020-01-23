Are they new, Salmita? Salma Hayek raises suspicions of plastic surgery

Salma Hayek was one of the celebrities who paraded this Sunday in the Red carpet of delivery number 77 of the Golden Globes, during which he raised suspicions of having undergone a plastic surgery.

And it is that the Mexican actress and producer arrived at the gala, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in California, with a fitted dress that highlighted her curvaceous figure. And his more fixed followers thought that it seemed that the bust had been operated.

"What globotes," "Those are real golden balloons," were some of the comments the actress received when she shared her outfit on Instagram.

However, others think that Salma Hayek doesn't really have any plastic surgery new, since, on other occasions, he has presumed his voluptuous figure without shame.

Whether true or not, the reality is that the actress has emerged as an icon in Hollywood for her talent both in front and behind the cameras. And not only in the US, as it recently produced the Netflix series, Monarch, whose story is set in our country.

With information from The Herald of Mexico.

