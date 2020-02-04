         Are these the winners of the 2020 Oscar Awards? The Hollywood Academy mistakenly publishes their favorites

Share it:

There are only a few days left for the 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards and we are all eager to know who will take the statuettes. After the intense season of awards, pools abound and it seems that there are some very clear favorites … the strange thing is that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has published a list of winners.

'Parasites', best movie of the year?

Have the results of next Sunday been revealed by mistake? It does not seem likely. The identity of the winners is supposed to be secret until the moment when the envelopes are opened, but the Academy He deleted the image and clarified that everything was a misunderstanding due to a Twitter error. This is the image that appeared in his official account:

It seems that the intention was simply to promote an application called The Oscars Prediction Experience ("The experience of the prediction of the Oscars", name a little fuzzy) where we can all point our bets. The pool of the Academy could be an example to encourage fans to participate, however, perhaps to avoid misunderstandings and a major controversy, the official answer about the accident is the next:

We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions A ton of you already have! 😀 A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account.😳 They didn’t. This error is now resolved. And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday. – The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 4, 2020

Although the clarification may sound unconvincing, there is no reason to distrust the Academy, and in any case, there are only a few days left to see if the list of predictions matches the winners. Of course, in those 24 bets there are several favorites, such as the award to Sam Mendes for the direction of '1917', although there are other more unlikely bets.

For example, it would be a big surprise that 'Parasites' took the Oscar to the best film of the year, in addition to imposing on 'Pain and glory' in the best international film section (it's funny how they distinguish "best picture" from "feature film ", which sounds more serious), although I suppose everything can happen on the night of the Oscars. Remember that the gala is celebrated on the day February 9 (at dawn from 9 to 10 in Spain).