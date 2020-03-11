Are there any Dragon Quest characters in Dragon Ball? Maybe you've never noticed

Share it:

The subtle link between Dragon Quest and Dragon Ball has always joined the two franchises dear to the brilliant sensei Akira Toriyama. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the author took advantage of this to insert part of the videogame creation into his masterpiece. But where exactly can you see it?

By virtue of the return of Dragon Quest in anime format next October, always edited by the studio TOEI Animation which seems to have postponed the Dragon Ball Super 2 to a date to be destined, at least not before 2021, fans have started to analyze the famous franchise on the net, known above all for their popularity as a game.

The usual Derek PadulaIn fact, he took the opportunity to share an interesting anecdote on the web about the timing of the Dragon Ball serialization, telling of a particular decision taken by the sensei and inserted inside the manga. In particular, during the saga of the 22nd Tenkhichi Tournament, Toriyama borrowed some characters made by himself specifically for Dragon Quest to insert them as a background in some plates of his manga. An example of this choice can be found in the image attached at the bottom of the news, in which there are 3 iconic Square Enix characters, Killer Tiger, Orc is Magician.

Certainly a particularly interesting anecdote, but which again confirms the close proximity between the works of Akira Toriyama. And you, instead, what do you think of this particular curiosity, did you know? Let us know with a comment below.