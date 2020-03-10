Are the uniqueness of My Hero Academia born from Horikoshi's passion for comics?

Share it:

If you look at the comics Marvel or A.D, it is not strange to find characters whose powers are able to create illusions and distort reality to deceive others. Just think of Scarlet Witch or to Amora, also known as the Incantratrice, which, just for information, has recently appeared in the book "Loki, The Young God of Deception".

Well, why this premise? Simple, we all know how our formidable Horikoshi sensei is a great fan of superhero comics, not for nothing has brought to Japan the figure of the hero, revisiting it and adapting it to his target audience, the Japanese, in fact. Precisely for this passion that he cultivates it is legitimate to think that many of the uniqueness that he inserts in his manga are (certainly not all) inspired by the vast repertoire of characters, villains and heroes from the Marvel and DC catalog. Following this reasoning, we connect to a character, and to that character's Quirk, which recently appeared in the last film released, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

Let's talk about Mahoro Shimano the older sister of Katsuma which turned out to be able to create illusions with which it deceives others, just like many characters taken from comics. Yet Kohei Horikoshi never denies, in fact, he personalized the idea of ​​illusions, replacing them with holograms. In essence Shimano does not create illusions that strike people's mind, but manages to project some holograms. And if you believe that its use is limited to pure entertainment, you're wrong.

As seen in the animated film, the girl uses her uniqueness as diversion to confuse opponents (he does this with Midoriya and Bakugo) and also as a messenger to deliver information to his allies. And although at the moment it seems to be limited to the supporting role, it is very likely that, in the future, Horikoshi will also find a way to let Shimano use his power also to attack.

What do you think of the holograms that the girl has? Feel free to write us below in the comments.

