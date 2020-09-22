Are the Patriot and Stormfront related? There is a crazy theory

Of all the Supers of The Boys Patriot / Homelander it is certainly the most formidable and hateful, but in the new season Stormfront has already proved to be at its height, so an interesting one has started to circulate theory on their hypothetical relationship.

The whole thing is based on the shocking revelation regarding the superheroine: Stormfront is actually much older than she wants to believe and in the past she was known as Liberty. User u / sinburger then posted the guess he sees on Reddit Stormfront as the Patriot’s mother.

Chronologically, the accounts seem to return, as the woman disappeared from the scene in 1979 after killing a boy for racial reasons. The scandal, however, was covered by Vought, so it is possible that it was another the reason that forced Liberty to retire: she was pregnant of his very blond son. Given that the character played by Antony Starr should be more or less 40 years old, the hypothesis seems credible, especially if we add to this the wickedness that unites the two. The authors haven’t revealed too much of Homelander’s childhood, we only know that he was raised in the laboratory, but he may have been abandoned there by his mother.

Another precious clue comes directly from the comic. Although the gender of the character is different, we find out here that Stormfront’s DNA had been used to create Patriot. All this would guarantee a nice twist in the series, especially if we think of all the perverse mother-child dynamics exhibited in the first season and linked to the character of Madelyn Stillwell.

What do you think? You think credible as a hypothesis? Tell us in the comments! Meanwhile, we refer you to the review of the fifth episode of The Boys 2 and to the funny video in which Homelander reacts to the review bombing due to the weekly distribution of the episodes.