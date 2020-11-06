Are the hideous creatures of the second episode related to Yoda?

Saying goodbye to the mammoth Banthas from the first episode of The Mandalorian 2, Mando and his little baby stumbled upon some monstrous creatures, well known to the most attentive Star Wars fans.

Over the course of the new episode we followed Baby Yoda through his gastronomic experiences. After showing a certain passion for frogs and soups, he began to gobble without too many compliments the precious eggs of the passenger greeted by Mando on his Razor Crest. Despite being tiny, he certainly doesn’t lack appetite, and at one point he decided to appease his languor by even biting into a disgusting arachnid creature, eventually hatching all the other eggs and provoking the wrath of the giant spider mother.

Well, the eight-legged beasts that we see in the episode are clearly inspired by the design proposed by Ralph McQuarrie for Episodio V: The empire strikes again. The creatures had to be part of Dagobah, the planet where Yoda went into exile, but for reasons of budget or time, they were discarded from the final version.

A real shame, but in reality certain monstrosities have actually entered the Star Wars canon thanks to animated series Rebels. The protagonist Jedi encounter something similar in the Atollon Desert and discover that their name is Krykna, even managing to make a connection with them through the Force.

In this regard, a fan asked Phil Szostak, creative director of LucasFilm: “Can you confirm that the creatures are Krykna? Or are they completely new creatures inspired by Ralph McQuarrie? “. His response was: “They are new! Both are inspired by the same design“.

It is interesting to discover how an idea discarded from the original trilogy was then resumed and adapted both in animation and in live action. Although the spiders are not directly related to Yoda, it seems the authors have been hiding an implicit reference to the old Jedi master. We hope that our heroes have left the frozen spiders behind forever and to find out more we refer you to the review of The Mandalorian Chapter 10.