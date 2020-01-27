Are the cataphixia and the dreadful X back? Chabelo launches message and promises surprises for 2020

Because in recent years various versions of the "death" of Xavier López "Chabelo", this January 1, the actor and conductor gave a surprise to his followers by dedicating an emotional message.

It was through his account of Instagram –in which he only has two publications- where “the friend of all children” wishes a happy New Year to all his "friends."

“Happy New Year 2020! ¡¡It will be full of surprises! ”Chabelo wrote in an official account.

That post shocked His Followers, who speculated that with his words one could say that in the coming months he would announce his I return to television.

“Hopefully this year be back Chabelo ”and“Happy New Year”, Were some of the comments the actor received.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago his son Xavier López Miranda announced that "Chabelo" had several door projects that could become a reality.

