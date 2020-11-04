Are Rachel and Chandler related? The 5 most intriguing fan theories

The hit sitcom Friends has left behind some unsolved, intriguing and wild mysteries. As the sitcom has grown into a cultural behemoth, fans love to build theories on it even years later.

While there may not be specific answers to such questions, they have become a huge part of the Friends legacy. We believe it may be right to give some visibility to some of these theories which in fact could be the most truthful.

Ross may not have cheated on Rachel: an eternal question that plagues the minds of Friends fans is whether or not Ross and Rachel were on hiatus. To clear up the ambiguity surrounding what it means to take a break for Ross, a Reddit user shared a fascinating theory about why Ross slept with the Xerox girlfriend. In Ross’s First Time, Ross claimed that he had only been with one woman his entire life. However in “The Assistant”, it is revealed that Ross got drunk in college and slept with the cleaning lady. The theory points out that Ross and Carol often took a break, saw other people, and got back together again. He gives Ross the benefit of the doubt due to the nature of his previous relationship with Carol.

Rachel and Chandler are related: the web has invented many theories based on the smallest details scattered throughout Friends. One of these theories associates Chandler's middle name with Rachel Muriel's great-aunt and establishes that the two may be related. In "All Together in Las Vegas Part2 2", Rachel thinks that the mustache Ross drew on her face makes her look like her great-aunt Muriel. In "Seduced and Fired", Ross imagines that the short "M" in Chandler's full name stands for Muriel and starts teasing him. It is then revealed that Muriel is Chandler's last name. So it's entirely possible that Rachel and Chandler are distant cousins. They were also raised close to each other, considering that at school, Chandler heard a rumor about Long Island's hermaphrodite cheerleader (Rachel Green).

Chandler convinced Monica to bet on the apartment: fan theory suggesting that Chandler tricked Monica into betting the apartment on a quiz game seems quite plausible. In "The Bet", Chandler and Joey pride themselves on knowing girls better than they know boys. What looks like a harmless gloat leads to a quiz contest on real personal matters between the two sides. The theory is significantly supported by Chandler's quick glance at the shopping bag and that moment when he correctly guesses diet soda as one of the contents of the bag. Also, it was Chandler who challenged the girls to bet on their apartment. Chandler may have taken advantage of Monica's competitive behavior and raised the stakes accordingly.

Mark orchestrated Rachel and Ross's breakup: a perfectly rational fan theory claims that Rachel's colleague Mark Robinson ruined her relationship with Ross. From the start, Mark bypassed the friendzone by helping Rachel get the job interview, became her confidant and was pretty much the reason Rachel had to stay at work on her anniversary night. Worst of all, he invited himself to Rachel's house the night Ross and the girl took a break. Mark deliberately spoke loudly while Rachel was on a call to let Ross know that he and Rachel were spending time together.

Jack and Judy messed up their kids: another theory speculates that Jack and Judy Geller messed up their children. He identifies Judy's overly critical behavior as why Monica wanted everything to be in perfect order. Also, he states that Ross finds it difficult to admit his mistakes because, according to his parents, he couldn't be wrong. There are numerous cases in Friends that continue to demonstrate how Jack and Judy's constant criticism has resulted in an overly critical inner voice within Monica. In "Al Pacino's Butt", Monica can't even fall asleep because she thinks of a pair of sneakers she left in the living room. In another episode, Monica frantically cleans her apartment because she no longer wants to give her parents reasons to criticize her. During dinner, their parents also reflect on Ross's results and make derogatory comments about Monica. In short, the theory seems to be more of a confirmation.

