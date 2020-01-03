"Are others fools?": Zidane's response when they speak of failure

Share it:

Zinedine Zidanetechnician Real Madrid, marked the goal of "improving in 2020" after a 2019 of "difficulties" and without titles for Real Madrid, but said he closed with satisfaction for the image that left his players in their final stretch.

"We lost points, it is a reality, but it is a complicated season in which it is difficult to always score because there are teams that play well. The most important thing is to give everything, that is the strength of this team. Then it can go more or less well but we can be happy with what we are doing, "he said in his first appearance of the year in the Madrid sports city.

the fall of hazard Zidane confirmed Friday that the Belgian striker Eden Hazard is "discarded one hundred percent" and will not travel with the team to Saudi Arabia to play the Spanish Super Cup and hopes to have him back soon after his "normal recovery process", although he highlighted the "good physical condition" of the rest of his players to face this Saturday at Getafe in the first match of 2020. "Hazard is discarded one hundred percent for the Super Cup. He will not come and for now he continues his normal recovery process. I hope that right after the Super Cup let's see Eden with us again. The fight continues, but I believe that more than the fight is the motivation we have to play again. We are back well physically and focused on what we want to do, and that is the most important thing, "said the press conference technician.

Zidane highlighted the "motivation" with which his players have returned from holidays to face the league duel of Getafe before playing the Spanish Super Cup. "The fight always continues. I highlight the motivation we have to play again. We are back well physically, focused on what we want to do and motivation is the most important thing," he said.

And the French coach did not point to a single objective, highlighting the difficulty of winning the Champions League Y The Santander League. "The Champions know the difficulty it has because the best teams are there. As the competition progresses worse and more complicated. LaLiga as it has many games I consider it a very difficult competition to get and I have only one moment, in the only one I have won as a coach in Malaga on the last day, which means how difficult it is to win it, "he said.

To repeat it he promised that they will give everything and without thinking that it is a failure to repeat a year without big titles. "The failure is not to try, not give it all. The important thing is to train butt every day, give everything in the field and then we'll see. In the end only one team wins LaLiga and the Champions League and others are not dumb".

Winter market

Without wishing to sign in the winter market and not enter when asked about Paul Pogba: "He is a player from another team and it matters to him, because he is injured, he is playing again quickly", the focus is on possible departures from Brahim Díaz and Mariano Díaz.

"The important thing is to talk to them as I am doing. There are players who don't have minutes and it can be a problem. Until 31, many things can happen and we'll see it these days, "he said without revealing whether the two will leave.

It was clearer to talk about Isco Alarcón and the admiration he feels towards Malaga. "I feel identified with all my players but it is true that by position on the field more with Isco. He is an important player, he is demonstrating it, he wants to be here, play, fight his place. I identify with him clearly and because I like how player, "he confessed.