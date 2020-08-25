Are Netflix and the foreign market helping animation studios?

Share it:

The animation industry is facing a rather complicated period, at times worsened by Covid-19. Despite this, what is clear from the words of the producer of Kemono Friends, international intervention within the sector has begun to increase liquidity for animation studios.

Yoshitada Fukuhara, a famous Japanese producer, had discussed last year about the amount needed for an animation studio to produce an episode of an anime quantified in about 15 million yen (120 thousand euros at current exchange rates) for a 12 series. bets. With a quick sum, therefore, it is easy to trace the total cost of each anime series – always 12 episodes – set on average at about one and a half million euros.

Recently, however, Fukuhara has updated the data pointing out how the advent of the overseas market, including Netflix and the future arrival of Sony, has increased the average by a further 5 million yen (40 thousand euros) for a new total of 160 thousand dollars per episode. This, therefore, is the result of the will of foreign investors who are trying to grab the biggest studios to exploit the talent of the best creators to create high-profile series and increase sales and maximize profits.

At the expense of it are the smaller studios that are unlikely to obtain certain royalties or even just compete in negotiations against larger companies. For this reason, the producer finally added that it is likely that the studios will begin to focus on internal copyrights, as TOEI Animation (Digimon, Dragon Ball) already does, or on original titles.