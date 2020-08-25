Entertainment

Are Netflix and the foreign market helping animation studios?

August 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The animation industry is facing a rather complicated period, at times worsened by Covid-19. Despite this, what is clear from the words of the producer of Kemono Friends, international intervention within the sector has begun to increase liquidity for animation studios.

Yoshitada Fukuhara, a famous Japanese producer, had discussed last year about the amount needed for an animation studio to produce an episode of an anime quantified in about 15 million yen (120 thousand euros at current exchange rates) for a 12 series. bets. With a quick sum, therefore, it is easy to trace the total cost of each anime series – always 12 episodes – set on average at about one and a half million euros.

Recently, however, Fukuhara has updated the data pointing out how the advent of the overseas market, including Netflix and the future arrival of Sony, has increased the average by a further 5 million yen (40 thousand euros) for a new total of 160 thousand dollars per episode. This, therefore, is the result of the will of foreign investors who are trying to grab the biggest studios to exploit the talent of the best creators to create high-profile series and increase sales and maximize profits.

READ:  The Bachelorette Finale

At the expense of it are the smaller studios that are unlikely to obtain certain royalties or even just compete in negotiations against larger companies. For this reason, the producer finally added that it is likely that the studios will begin to focus on internal copyrights, as TOEI Animation (Digimon, Dragon Ball) already does, or on original titles.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.