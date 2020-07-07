Are Microsoft, EA, Activision and Take-Two interested in purchasing WB Games?

Share it:

The rumors continue on the possible future acquisitions of Microsoft and, once again, there is talk of the interest of the Redmond giant in the gaming division of Warner Bros..

On the The Information portal, in fact, there is talk of the possible acquisition by Microsoft, although there is still nothing concrete. It seems in fact that the same AT & T, the company that manages Warner Bros., has not yet made a decision as to what to do with the gaming division, the sale of which could put a patch to its $ 154 billion in debt. According to what is written in the article, it also appears that Microsoft is not the only one to have a certain interest in the acquisition and that among the possible interested parties there are also Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard is Take-Two. In short, the possibility that such a company is offered for sale is tempting to many and it will not be easy to be able to grab the development teams that over the years have created games based on famous IPs such as Batman, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. Also according to the article, the sale of WB Games should also include agreements to develop new successful IP-based titles and it is not difficult to imagine how to have the next Batman Arkham or the much talked about Harry Potter-themed action RPG exclusively on Xbox Series X may be a very interesting hypothesis.

To share the article published in The Information was also Geoff Keighley, the famous videogame journalist who for some time has been dealing with the organization of events dedicated to the world of video games such as The Game Awards. Of course, the fact that Keighley shared the article on Twitter does not automatically confirm that everything is true, but it is likely that something has reached the ears of the character, whose contacts in this environment are really many.