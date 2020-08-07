Are Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse still together? The point on the stars of Riverdale

Share it:

Let's face it, Riverdale has managed to excite fans not only for the mysteries contained in the plot, but also for the rumors about main actors like KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse: in particular it was the story between the latter two that made viewers discuss.

The news of the breakup between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse has indeed been a major blow since their relationship seemed perfect, a model to aim for many teenagers around the world. After the first suspicions about their separation, the rumors indicated how in reality the two were spending the quarantine together, but soon a new truth appeared: Sprouse was photographed together with his friend Kaia Gerber.

Unfortunately, fans often exaggerate, especially in such a delicate moment, when the love life of their pets seemed to be in crisis. For this Lili Reinhart had thrown herself against the haters on social networks, with posts later removed, advising them to use time in a more useful way. Shortly afterwards KJ and Cole Sprouse were invited to a pool party by Cara Delevingne, but apparently Lili had been excluded (perhaps because of the embarrassment that would have been created with the actor?).

In the end came the confirmation of PageSix: the two actually broke up, though however, they remain on good terms, according to sources. Since then, the hunt began for an event that could indicate a new love between the two, and in this regard, a like left by the actor to a photo of the colleague did not go unnoticed, nor a series of memories posted on social media by Reinhart, linked to trips made with Cole Sprouse. Is there a flashback on the horizon?

Unfortunately, it is early to say, but surely the two stars will return to discuss in the future. Meanwhile, some rumors have appeared about a possible link between KJ Apa and Madelain Petsch.