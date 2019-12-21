Are light products healthier?

Share it:

We are living a real fever of light products. Now, what does the term light refer to? It refers to the number of calories provided by the food in question, compared to the standard version. Therefore, a light food provides at least 30% less calories than the original.

Do light products lose weight?

If you wonder how the so-called light effect is achieved, it is done by reducing the amount of both fat as of sugars in the processing of the food in question.

There are those who believe that light products lose weight, but this is not the case. They are not miraculous foods that help you lose pounds. However, they do provide fewer calories in the diet than the original version. In the case of pate or pure sheep cheese, they are still products with a high fat content and, therefore, a high caloric intake, even if they are in light format.

There are those who consume more quantity of a certain product simply because it is the light version. However, they end up eating more calories that if they had taken the original product.

To this we must add that currently some products are advertised as light, but they really are not. And they do not provide at least 30% less calories than the original. Therefore, it is essential to review the tags To avoid unexpected surprises.

Answering the question of whether light products are healthier, the answer is: it depends. There are many highly caloric foods. Although they take that 30% off, they still have a lot of calories. This happens, for example with french fries.

In short, that a product has the label of "light" does not imply that it is healthy or that it can be consumed in excess.