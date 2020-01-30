Are Kid and Luffy more alike than expected? The latest episode of ONE PIECE reveals it

Share it:

The arch of the Country of Wano has literally bewitched all fans of one piece who consider it one of the most beautiful ever made. And now that even the second act of the saga has started in the last episode of the anime, the resonance and fame of this arc can only increase more and more.

With Kaido who saw himself victorious over the young man Luffy things for our protagonist have taken a reassuring turn. Locked in the maximum security prison of Udon, straw hat is forced to work hard, day after day, with very few supplies available, in the place that grinds the most victims of all and from which it is impossible to escape.

As we had seen in the previous episode, arrived in his cell, Luffy met the last person he thought he would find: Eustass Kid. The rivalry between the two immediately ignited, a rivalry that pushed him to challenge those who manage to carry more boulders and therefore receive more food in return. This has done nothing but confirm the thesis according to which Kid is the character who comes closest to a healthy rival for Luffy, the person who manages to encourage him to always give his best not to be left behind.

Episode 919 started in the same way. With the two characters who, instead of losing heart, more aggressive than ever, are continuing their challenge regardless of the general effort. And if in the previous episode the rivalry between the two jumped out, this time it's the great similarity the thing that fans have noticed. In fact, however much the two are constantly fighting, the truth is that both character and moral level are very similar.

In addition to the fact that both manage to swallow large quantities of food without batting an eyelid and then go back to thin as if nothing had happened, it is the ethical side that unites them more than expected. This is seen when one of the two guards enters to challenge them.

As soon as he hurts another prisoner, Luffy and Kid have the same reaction of anger and anger, for behavior on the edge of the human. Will it be precisely this moral harmony and vision of justice that will bring the two characters together to pursue a common purpose and free themselves from captivity? We will find out in the next episodes.

