Are Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE and Naruto souls from “normie”? fans split in two

How many times have you heard on the internet that knowing only the most mainstream titles doesn’t make you an anime fan? Probably many times as this is a story that has been hitting communities around the world for years. But what do fans think of Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE and the most famous titles of this statement?

Although a work like Dragon Ball is so full of curiosities, just think of the speculations on Goku’s speed, the popularity of series like this often tend to unleash the hatred of those who instead know a slightly larger slice of the titles belonging to the sphere. of Japanese animation. A Twitter user thus sparked a controversy on the web that broke fans around the world in two with thousands of comments.

“If your general knowledge of the anime industry is limited to Demon Slayer, Naruto, Inuyasha, Bleach, One Piece, Fate, Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Mobile Suit Gundam, Boku no Hero Academia, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Ghost in the Shell, then you are not a fan of the industry! Normies stay out of anime!”

After having suffered the indignations of a large section of the public, the user continued with a new comment that follows: “It seems that many idiots have not understood the message of this post. What I mean is that if these are the only series you know of, and none other, then you are a problem. The main reason is the amount of junk articles these people usually write in series they don’t even know about. If my comments are bothering you, then I want you to know that I don’t give a damn. You are free to disagree with me and we can even talk about it, but the insults slip on me. Furthermore, ani-tubers are an Internet cancer.“

His chirp powder keg closed with one last comment:

“Hello everyone! Good afternoon.I am here to tell you that the essential purpose of this thread is to say that the community of anime fans should exclude activists, weirdos and all those who try to censor anime, manga, light novels and visual novels, just because they put them a little uncomfortable! “

And you, on the other hand, do you agree with his words or is it a far too exaggerated outburst? Does being an anime fan really have a label that ties the individual to the number of titles he has seen? Tell us what you think with a comment below.