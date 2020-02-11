Entertainment

Are animation studios also affected by Coronavirus?

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Coronavirus still leaves no way out for China, with contagions unfortunately continuing to increase in the Hubei region. However, the unfortunate plague seems to have even started to influence the production trend of Japanese souls, due to the so-called "outsourcing phenomenon".

The crisis of Japanese animation has continued undaunted for over ten years, victim of negligible wages in the face of a workforce that does not meet the needs of a market that produces hundreds of souls every year. To remedy these internal problems, in fact, studies are forced to resort to outsourcing, or a practice that consists in entrusting to third studies, usually in China and Korea, entire episodes or assignments related to the production itself.

Recently, the anime of Asteroid in Love by Doga Kobo, and perhaps also the adaptation of BOFURI, are about to propose summary episodes to deal with a series of problems that, according to rumors, are caused by the Coronavirus that have significantly reduced the workforce of Chinese studies. Furthermore, the current situation also appears to be confirmed by a conversation between the animator Kyouko Kotani and the producer Yayoi Shirakawa about the need to deal with the impossibility of some third-party studies to take part of the work.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this situation that is also beginning to affect the Japanese animation industry? Let us know with a comment below.

