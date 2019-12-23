Ardyn of FFXV will soon debut on the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT roster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Square Enix has announced a new character for the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT roster: it's Ardyn Izunia (first appeared in Final Fantasy XV), available for download as a DLC from January 9, 2020.

Ardyn will debut in the arcade version of Dissidia Final Fantasy on December 24th, so Japanese players will be able to try the character a few weeks in advance of the launch on consoles and PC.

The developers also announced the third form and the fifth weapon for Rinoa Heartilly and Sephiroth. Rinoa will enjoy a third form called Wings that Sing Love while the fifth weapon is known as Seraphim Heart. Sephiroth's fifth weapon is Life Fragment, which is joined by the third form Safer-Sephiroth.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available in arcade format in Japanese theaters and all over the world on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition is free on PlayStation Store and Steam, this Lite edition allows you to access fewer content, to unlock all characters and modes you will need to purchase the full version.