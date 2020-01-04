Arctica and Snow Patroller among the new skins of the Fortnite store

Share it:

The newspaper arrived very punctually even today Fortnite shop update, which brought with it the usual load of various skins and cosmetic objects, which, given the still festive period, continues to tempt those who have not yet decided what to give or give for the new year.

So let's see what's on sale today: in the classic shop, today's skins are Arctica is Snow Patroller, as mentioned, that you can take home with 1200 V-Bucks (obviously each). Going up the level, and spending, there is the skin Shiver from 1500, and if instead you really want to exaggerate there is a combo with the legendary Krampus from 2000 V-Bucks and the Krampus Little Helper from 1200 V-Bucks really interesting.

Brat Catcher, Frost Blade and Pickaxe picks are also on sale. In Daily Sales instead we find the ballets Pizza Party, Hitchhiker and Slow Clap, and the skins DJ Bop and Scorpion. Needless to remind you that the items on sale will not give you any advantage in battle, but will only change the aesthetics of your character.

What do you think of the new update? Will you buy something? Meantime, Tim Sweeney talked about future plans for Fortnite, find all the latest news on our site. And if you need a hand to complete itChristmas event, take a look at our guide to Fortnite's Mid-Winter challenges.