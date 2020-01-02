Archie's 2020 New Year greetings are in the sweetest photo with Prince Harry on Instagram

Share it:

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (plus the guest star Archie Harrison) still amaze you and with a master stroke to wish their fans a happy 2020 they published on Instagram @SussexRoyal a video recap of their year, with an unprecedented plus: the photo of Prince Harry with Archie for New Year 2020, live from the island of Vancouver where they spent a decidedly little royal but very "normal" Christmas.

Have you seen it before? After the appearance in the Christmas photo 2019 in which the little Archie, who is now 8 months old, looks in the room with the background of mom and dad and an illuminated jig-tree, now it's the turn to see him with dad Harry in winter version and complete with Ugg on his feet (the ones he received as a gift in Australia while he was still in his mother's tummy).

The video Harry and New Year's greetings Meghan Markle on Instagram it's a mix of images and small frames of them 2019: events, overseas tours, crowds, a bit of Royal Family and yes, a lot of looks Meghan Markle. The side note: i Sussex when they use a soundtrack for their social content they don't just ask for permission, but they directly thank the pop star who sings it, in this case Chris Martin of Coldplay who gave them the rights to Speed ​​of sound. When you say royalty!

The web has obviously gone mad to see not only Baby Archie dressed as a Christmas bear, but also the Prince Harry in Dilf version. And of course the scan started with the image taken (from Meghan Markle with smartphone?) In what looks like a natural paradise on Vancouver Island, where the Sussex spent the whole Christmas period with Meghan Markle's friends and mom, Doria Ragland.

The click of the Prince Harry and Archie together follows the Sussex social revolution plan, which began in 2019 with the opening of their official profile (which has turned over 10 million followers in less than a year): you noticed that, in addition to the official photos of Meghan and Harry super set, always try to feed more natural shots in the feed, the same ones in which you would also see a family without blue blood, royal duties and great-grandmothers (and grandfather, uncle and cousin) with the crown on their heads? Meghan's paw is heard all over: it was she who brought that pop mood that was missing from the official profiles of the Royal family. It also infected Prince William and Kate Middleton, because they too in the Christmas photo in an image taken by the Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to focus on the family and the affections, with George, Charlotte and little Louis getting a nice daddy kiss Prince William in a field.