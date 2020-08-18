Entertainment

Arcana: The director of John Wick will direct the fantasy of the writers of Predators

August 18, 2020
What happens when experts in wild action and the most terrifying science fiction come together? They will answer the question soon Chad Stahelski, director of John Wick's cinematic tetralogy, and the writers Michael Finch and Alex Litvak, authors of the Predators script.

The trio is in fact working on Arcana, a film that will take us into the darkest and most hidden meanders of the magical world, populated by clans in eternal struggle with each other. The news comes from the portal Deadline and, although the names at the negotiating table are almost a guarantee, on the plot, as well as on the tones and topics covered, nothing is known yet.

The Arcana script was purchased in the last few hours by Lionsgate, already partner of Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, and the director himself will be among the producers of the film thanks to 87Eleven Entertainment. Similarly, the two screenwriters will have a dual role as executive producers of the film. The premises therefore seem excellent and if Stahelski will be able to bring, it must be said, the magic and special effects of John Wick on the Arcana set, success seems only a matter of time.

Meanwhile, work is proceeding for John Wick 4, and it seems that the lucky action franchise does not want to hang up the gun: find out all the first details in our in-depth study on John Wick 5, recently confirmed by the same executives of the Lionsgate.

