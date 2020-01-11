Aracely Arámbula talks about alleged romance with Arturo Carmona

Share it:

A few days ago, the program Suelta la Sopa of the Telemundo chain released images of Aracely Arámbula having dinner with Arturo Carmona; before this the rumors arose that the actors had initiated a new love relationship, especially because the beautiful actress commented previously that in the field of love she was again very excited.

In an encounter with the press of shows, Aracely Arambula made it very clear that between her and Arturo Carmona (former husband of singer Alicia Villarreal) there was only one beautiful friendship. "My divine Arthur, we are very friends and we have dinner with my brother and another friend."









The protagonist of successful productions such as La Patrona or La Doña highlighted that it is possible to have a good relationship with the people with whom you shared an affair.

Do you believe that there is no good friendship with beautiful relationships? Of course it exists and that is the most beautiful, having a good relationship.

Aracely Arambula also mentioned that she always has a good relationship with the people she has lived with "beautiful things".

I always have a good relationship with people who have lived beautiful things, always.









On the other hand, the actress was questioned if her children have resented the absence of her father Luis Miguel. "As I am with my dad and my dad is a divine and he is a spectacular dad, they have a lot of father with my dad, with my brother, with my nephews, my children are happy, they are in a very close family and a divine family that the truth has more than gifts and love, especially the main thing that is love and love that the truth we do not miss anything. "







