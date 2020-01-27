Aracely Arámbula shows the change her body has had in 20 years Burning!

Without a doubt, Aracely Arámbula is one of the most beautiful women in the Mexican show business, and regardless of the passage of time, the beautiful actress of ‘La Doña’ is still perfect as she was 20 years ago.

Through his Instagram account, Luis Miguel's sentimental ex-partner shared how his body has changed over the years.

In the first image we observe ‘La Chule’ when she gave life to the whimsical Jacqueline de la Peña in the successful soap opera ‘Dreamers‘, Produced by Emilio Larrosa.

At that time, Aracely was only 23 years old and dazzled the Mexican audience with her beauty every night the successful melodrama was broadcast.

In the second image we see Arambula in a current image, and yes, although 20 years have passed, Aracely has only improved, and now she can even boast a very strong abdomen.

The postcard, where ‘La Chule’ took the opportunity to wish an excellent 2020 to all its fans, already exceeds 101 thousand “likes”.

