Aracely Arámbula shows photo of how her body changed over the years

Aracely Arámbula wants to start with all this 2020 and it is that the actress published a photo where she shows how her figure has changed since 1998 which caused the impact of her fans since the difference is minimal, she even left more than one with her mouth open It looks much better than twenty years ago.

"Because this 2020 continues to fill us with all the energy that positive, well-being and a healthy life thanks for all your love and for sending me these memories to thank you for remembering so many wonderful moments from dreamy to my Doña #GRACIAS are a great family that accompany me every day", says part of the message the actress published.

As if that were not enough, the photo of the chule reached more than 99 thousand likes and the comments were not long since many Internet users still cannot believe how the famous still keeps the body of twenty-year-old woman who loads in the middle of 2020.

"Cuerpazooooo to be happy you always deserve the best tqm", "Thank you we must say to God for giving us a beauty like Happy New Year", "For a 2020 where I can hug you", they wrote to her also for the daring photo uploaded to his Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that some of her followers are excited about her, while others do not forgive the news she gave them recently and it is that Aracely has already had a boyfriend for a long time causing tremendous surprise because many would think that she would remain single.