Aracely Arámbula reveals that Luis Miguel is away from his children

January 10, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Although Aracely Arambula rarely speaks about her children's relationship with her father, singer Luis Miguel, in a recent interview he acknowledged that he does not maintain any relationship with them, even on these important dates, such as his birthday son Miguel.

The actress was interviewed by the entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo and revealed that last January was a very special day for her and her family, because her son Miguel turned 13 years old and although he celebrated it big, he did not receive any His father's message, however, chose not to continue with the issue so as not to generate more controversy.

They both turned, Dani in December and Miguel on January 1, that's why I say that I opened the year in the best way, because since 2007 I always start with happy birthday, cake and celebrating life, "he said the original actress from Chihuahua.

He also explained that he is in a very positive moment of his life, so the legal issues he handles has decided to be treated by lawyers, while the father figure that his two children have are those of his father and his brother.

They are happy and have a lot of love from my family, besides we are very close, we don't miss anything, "said Aracely.

Aracely Arámbula was also questioned about the relationship she had with the well-known "Sun", and about whether there is any regret on her part and she said no, she doesn't have that feeling because her beautiful children were born there, "are products of love, "he explained.

I am the mother and nobody forbids me anything about them, because I take care of them completely "explained the protagonist of" La Doña ".

.

