Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel already have a teenage son

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Miguel, the eldest son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámula is already a teenager; He just turned 13 years old and his famous mom celebrated for his birthday with a big party in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico.

The eldest son of Luis Miguel and Aracely had a family celebration on the occasion of his birthday and it is his mother who, through Instagram, gave some details of the celebration.

For my handsome and happy prince, "writes Aracely in one of the photographs that hangs on Instagram and where you can also see a delicious chocolate cake.

The theme of the birthday party was based on Fortnite, one of the most popular video games of the moment and Miguel's favorites.

Celebrating a lot and in the best way with the day 1 of 2020, starting a year with much love and all the joy, celebrating my prince, since a day like today 13 years ago my beautiful gift arrived, "writes Aracely too.

According to a report in different news portals, Aracely and part of her family were in Acapulco to celebrate the arrival of 2020 and also for her son's birthday.

It should be noted that Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel were together as a couple between 2005 and 2009 and conceived two children, Miguel and Daniel.

In a recent interview with the television show El Gordo y la Flaca, Aracely commented that he sees his children interested in the world of sports, but not in that of the show.

They have already received some recognition for practicing these activities and therefore think that they do not believe they will follow in the footsteps of her or Luis Miguel, her father.









Aracely will reappear as of Monday, January 13 on Telemundo in the soap opera La Doña 2, a series that stars.