Aracely Arámbula and Fernando Colunga meet again 20 years of soap opera

After twenty long years of having starred in the soap opera "Hug Me Very Strong" its protagonists, Aracely Arámbula and Fernando Colunga, had an emotional reunion during their attendance at the Dominican Republic film festival, Cana Dorada, where they lived as good friends who are .

For the followers of the telenovela broadcast by Televisa in 2000 under the production of Salvador Mejía and the main characters, María del Carmen and Carlos Manuel, played by the pair of Mexican actors, it was a pleasant surprise that the two stars have posed for the cameras of the media together and unleashed great nostalgia to remember that time.

Through a live broadcast the actress shared with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram her reunion with the actor and wanted to remember the old days. "A kiss to all the people … Remembering about Hug me very tight," he said.

Moments later, he took advantage of his meeting with Colunga and shared on his social networks a couple of photographs where he appears posing next to a well-known soap opera gallant and comments from his fans were not long in coming, everyone highlighted how well they looked together again and flattered the beauty of the actress.

#Miarafamiliabella look how nice to meet my dearest Fer Colunga I share the photo they wanted so much to see in @canadoradafestival many kisses adored Arafamilia, "Aracely wrote in the description of the photograph.

However, this was not the only reunion that the famous woman had, because she also surprised her fans by showing Saúl Lisazo, with whom she also met and did not hesitate to offer her a warm hug while passing through the red carpet of the festival .