         'Aquaman' will have an animated miniseries on HBOMax located just after the James Wan movie

Warner has announced the launch of 'Aquaman: King of Atlantis', a animated miniseries which will consist of three episodes and we can see in HBOMax. The action of the same will be located just after the successful film directed by James Wan in 2018.

The first day of Arthur Curry's reign

'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' will start with the first day of Arthur Curry as king of Atlantis, throne he got at the end of 'Aquaman'. To perform their duties correctly, they will have the help of Vulko and Mera, the characters played at the time by Willem Dafoe and Amber Heard.

At the moment it is unknown if Jason Momoa, Dafoe and Heard will lend their voice to the characters, but they do have their return for 'Aquaman 2'. The premiere of the highest grossing film in the extended DC universe is set for December 16, 2022, so you should have time to participate in this miniseries.

In fact, the smartest thing would be to link the premiere of 'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' to that of 'Aquaman 2' and sell it as a kind of preview of what is to come. For now there is no release date announced, so that could perfectly be that Warner's plan.

Sarah Aubrey, HBOMax's original content manager has highlighted the following about the project:

This DC property is a fan favorite, rich, with well-known characters and dynamic plot lines. Following in the wake of the great DC blockbuster, we are sure that 'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' will be an exciting addition to our already robust catalog of children's programming and for the whole family.

