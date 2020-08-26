Entertainment

Aquaman: Princess Mera in a sexy cosplay by the Italian Himorta

August 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Aquaman arrived in 4K last year, after entertaining us at the cinema with the first standalone adventure starring Jason Momoa. Even those who don’t read comics now know who Arthur Curry, the new king of Atlantis, is, and also who has been by his side for the duration of the Hollywood film.

One of the characters present in the film, and of course already known to those who know the Aquaman comics, is Princess Mera. In the film she was played by Amber Heard that could not fail to give us a beautiful and seductive character. Together with Aquaman he will fight to restore the true ruler of Atlantis to the throne.

The Italian Himorta, known in the cosplay industry, has decided to dedicate a cosplay a Mera to pay homage to the DC Fandome event that took place last Saturday. In the photo below we can see the Italian cosplayer wearing the famous very tight green dress and which incorporates the scales of a fish as a pattern, accompanied by some golden details on the arms and lower abdomen, while the red hair stands out in the image and they frame Himorta’s face. You like this Aquaman theme cosplay?

READ:  Legends of Tomorrow, confirmed the return of Olivia Swann for the sixth season

Aquaman will return to fans’ screens thanks to the Justice League’s Snyder Cut.

