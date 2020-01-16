Aquaman: King of Atlantis series announced for HBO Max

Share it:

This Wednesday the new animation series was announced Aquaman: King of Atlantis for HBO Max. In the project will be James Wan, director of Aquaman, in the role of executive producer with his producer Atomic Monster.

During the announcement there was no reference to the possibility of having Jason Momoa or any other member of the cast of the real action movie to offer their voices to the characters in this project.

The official synopsis is as follows:

"Produced by Warner Bros. Animaton, the series begins with Aquaman's first day as king of Atlantis and is going to have MANY changes to make. Fortunately, he has two loyal advisors who support him, Vulko, the scholar and Mera, the warrior princess capable of controlling the water. Between dealing with the unscrupulous surface dwellers, ancestral demons from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to dethrone him, Aquaman is going to have to overcome the challenge and prove to his own, and himself, that he is the right person to hold the trident".

"This property of DC is a fan favorite and rich in well-known characters and dynamic plot arcs. Following Warner Bros. box office success, we are more than certain that Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust catalog of family and children's programs".

Other animated HBO Max series are Looney Tunes Cartoons, Jellystone, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Little Ellen, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Rick and Morty, The Boondocks and more.

Another of the announcements made by WarnerMedia during its presentation at the TCA has been that of Green Lantern with interesting news such as the appearance of Sinestro and a story centered on two of the most popular Green Lanterns.