Aquaman 2 will be more “serious and relevant” than the first film, confirmed the return of Orm

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Guests at the DC FanDome to talk behind the scenes of Aquaman, James Wan and Orm performer Patrick Wilson unveiled gods new details on the sequel with Jason Momoa arriving in December 2022.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue the journey of our heroes, and to expand the world with a second chapter” Wan said. “I think the sequel is going to be a little more serious, and a little more relevant than the world we live in today.”

Wilson joined the director’s enthusiasm: “I can’t wait to see new worlds, and I hope so. I’d like to see some of this stuff. I’d like to see where we can go … there’s a lot of unexplored ocean.”

“I can guarantee you that you will see these new worlds in the next film,” added Wan, thus confirming the presence of Orm in the sequel.

Just while waiting for the DC FanDome, the director of The Conjuring also revealed in Aquaman 2 it will give even more space to yours horror sensibility, which in the first chapter had emerged especially during the Trench scene, which we remember will be the protagonists of a spin-off unrelated to the main film.

For more news from the DC event, we refer you to the official trailer of the Justice League Snyder Cut and the first trailer of The Suicide Squad.