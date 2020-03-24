Aquaman 2 will be inspired by DC's Silver Age with Black Blanket

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

DC fans are looking forward to the premiere of Aquaman 2, the sequel to the comic book superhero who is slated to start filming in early 2021, if all goes according to plan. As reported by the Movieweb portal, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, screenwriter of Aquaman, He has offered new details on Twitter about his new movie.

When asked what Aquaman 2 would be about, the writer replies: "Hmm … Good question. We will not take any particular comic story and adapt it, but if you want to know the environment we are looking for, pick up almost any story from the Silver Age with Black Manta", said.

The framework that the screenwriter establishes is quite wide, but it limits a little what we can expect from this new Aquaman film. DC's Silver Age it takes place in the 1940s, 50s and early 60s, adding then many of the best known aspects of the mythology of these comics. The first superhero movie was also based around this time.

Characters like Black Blanket, Aqualad, companion of Aquaman, and the octopus mole, were also introduced during this period. This is a very popular era within DC comics as it featured very human heroes with much more everyday weaknesses and stories. This opens the door that in Aquaman 2 we see certain gray shades, morally speaking, based on real loss and just anger as pillars of history. We could also see hero's allies appear like Mole or Aqualad.

Jason Momoa, the actor who brought Aquaman to life, claimed some time ago that Aquaman 2 will be "much bigger" than the first installment. Under this premise of a story based on one of the best times of DC comics and with the certainty that it will be even bigger, according to its main protagonist, Aquaman 2 will arrive.